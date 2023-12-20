GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP-JSP combine will win 160 Assembly seats in 2024 elections, asserts TDP leader Atchannaidu

People are fed up with the policies and corrupt practices of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, says the TDP State president

December 20, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
A section of the crowd at the ‘Yuva Galam - Navasakam’ public meeting organised at Polipalli in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.

A section of the crowd at the ‘Yuva Galam - Navasakam’ public meeting organised at Polipalli in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu has exuded the confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena Party combine will win 160 of 175 seats in the elections to the Legislative Assembly in 2024.

Addressing the ‘Yuva Galam - Navasakam’ public meeting organised at Polipalli in the district on December 20, Mr. Atchannaidu said the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would be wiped out in many districts as people were fed up with the policies and corrupt practices of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Atchannaidu lauded TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh’s leadership qualities, and said that the youth leader had overcome several hurdles during his walkathon.

Former Minister Pithani Satyanarayana, who is also coordination committee member for alliance with the JSP, said the Backward Classes would defeat the YSRCP in the 2024 elections as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done nothing for them except creating 56 corporations without sanctioning funds.

All India Kapu Samkshema Sangham president and JSP State secretary P. Chandramohan said the YSRCP government had failed to convince the BRS government in Telangana to restore BC status for 26 castes.

