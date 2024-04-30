TDP-JSP-BJP combine promises to abolish Land Titling Act if voted to power

April 30, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

Alleging that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought in the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act for personal gain, the TDP-JSP-BJP combine has promised to abolish the Act if the three-party alliance is elected to power.

Addressing the media at Undavalli in Guntur district on April 30 (Tuesday), TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and Andhra Pradesh BJP in-charge for the general elections Siddharth Nath Singh while releasing the joint manifesto, alleged that the Land Titling Act intended to acquire the public and private land by force.

Questioning the rationale behind printing the photograph of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the property registration and land titling documents of the people, Mr. Naidu said that this “forceful act” of the State government could not be accepted.

“The land document must carry the government’s official stamp, instead of the photo of the Chief Minister. The properties of the citizens were not donated by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy or his family members,” said Mr. Naidu.