TDP is on a ventilator, and 2024 elections will be its final journey, says Thammineni Seetharam

November 19, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has lost all hopes of wining the game, and is now on a ventilator struggling with its last breath, says Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Seetharam said, “the day is not far when the people of the State will pull the plug out of the ventilator.”

The 2024 Assembly elections would be the “final journey for the TDP and its leader N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

“It is practically going to be the political samadhi for the party and Mr. Naidu,” he added.

Referring to the comments made by Mr. Naidu against the government during his recent tour to Kurnool, the YSRCP leader said it was evident that the Opposition leader was desperate to win the elections. “Mr. Naidu is frustrated as he understood the people’s pulse,” he said.

‘Naidu power hungry’

“Mr. Naidu is power hungry. He is losing patience. I have seen him from close quarters. He can stoop to any low. When in power, he is capable of insulting people from the lower segments of society. In the run-up to the elections, he does a volte-face, and shares a meal with the same people,” Mr. Seetharam alleged.

Mr. Naidu had never expected that a youngster like Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would win the elections and become the Chief Minister. “The TDP leader is unable to digest it,” he added.

Stating that Mr. Naidu had no right to comment against the welfare schemes, Mr. Seetharam said, “In the run-up to the 2014 elections, which Mr. Naidu won, he had promised 612 welfare schemes for the poor. But after coming to power, he removed them from the manifesto. Let him first explain it.”

On the contrary, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was very clear about the schemes. “He has designed a welfare calendar and is strictly adhering to it. This is called keeping the promises,” Mr. Seetharam said.

Continuing his tirade, he said Mr. Naidu had no moral right to touch the statue of TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao, or even speak about him.

“Mr. Naidu had backstabbed NTR and insulted him. Since the elections are in the offing, he is trying to play the NTR card again,” the YSRCP leader alleged.

Executive capital

Referring to the decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State, Mr. Seetharam said it the right choice, as the city had all the trappings of become one with minimal cost.

“Visakhapatnam is well connected and has all the infrastructure required. On the other hand, Amaravati is a low-lying area, and we have to invest heavily. Amaravati will continue to be the Legislative capital,” he said.