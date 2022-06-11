TDP gives ‘Chalo Collectorate’ call tomorrow

Party says it will be organised in a peaceful manner

The Telugu Desam Party has given a “Chalo Collectorate” call to farmers in the district to protest against the alleged non-payment of the input subsidy amount to them for the past three years, which adds up to ₹4,000 crore.

Party Polit Bureau member Kalava Srinivasulu at a press conference here on Saturday said the farmers were denied ₹936 crore of input subsidy due to them in 2019 despite Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy making an announcement in the Assembly. The farmers lost crops in 10 lakh hectares last year in Kharif and Rabi, but the government was unable to tell who lost how much and who was being compensated by the insurance companies despite the proposed disbursal just two days away.

“What will you tell the farmers about the non-payment of input subsidy and insurance amount for three years and now also out of ₹1,250 crore lost by farmers in the last season only ₹467 crore was being paid by the insurance companies, which the Chief Minister is trying to showcase as his own achievement,” Mr. Srinivasulu pointed out.

Even the government estimates more than ₹2,500 crore of crop loss was there in three years, but there was no clarification from the Chief Minister on that and the YSRCP MLAs or Ministers were not in a position to question Mr. Jagan on that to give a satisfactory answer to farmers.

He appealed to the police not to obstruct their Chalo Collectorate on Monday and that it would be organised in a peaceful manner.