TDP dubs YSRCP candidate Vijaysai Reddy a ‘non local’ in Nellore

March 26, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) termed Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy, now contesting as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha constituency, as an ‘outsider’ and ‘non-local’ and having done nothing for his native Nellore district.

Addressing a press conference, here on Tuesday, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy brushed aside Mr. Vijayasai Reddy’s claim of himself as the ‘son of the soil’ and charged him to recall his contributions to the district. “The MP candidate is known to none in Nellore and has nothing to brag about. The local voters must exercise caution over his newfound love for the constituency,” he added.

Referring to the various cases Mr. Vijayasai Reddy was allegedly involved in, Mr. Venkataramana Reddy termed the former a ‘white collar criminal’. For instance, the TDP leader highlighted an order by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) against Mr. Vijayasai Reddy, a chartered accountant by profession, that accused him of ‘professional misconduct’.

It may be recalled that Mr. Vijayasai Reddy has moved the Telangana High Court challenging the proceedings initiated by the ICAI’s Disciplinary Directorate and termed it as ‘arbitrary and in violation of the principles of natural justice’.