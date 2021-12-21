TDP demands immediate removal of smart city corporation chairman

‘Venkateswara Rao is blackmailing industrialists and extorting money’

Seniors leaders of the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) have demanded the immediate removal of Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited Chairman Gannamani Venkateswara Rao.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, former MLA and TDP urban president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Venkateswara Rao was blackmailing industrialists and extorting money under the guidance of Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

If Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy is so confident that he has nothing to do wth Mr. Venkateswara Rao, who is popularly known as GV, then he should either ask him to resign from the post or initiate an inquiry against him, said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

The allegation of blackmail and extortion had come to the fore, after a noted industrialist from Visakhapatnam had uploaded a video in the social media, wherein he had blamed GV and other YSRCP leaders for allegedly blackmailing him and extorting money to the point of downfall of his company.

“Many such cases are stumbling out but some are scared to disclose the facts in the open, fearing repercussion. If this is the case and the ruling party is stooping down to this level, then the ecosystem of Visakhapatnam will be affected. This city is known for its peaceful fabric and being industry-friendly. But such activities will affect the image the industrialists and businessmen will not invest in this city,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

He also questioned the State government for its efforts in bringing in investors. “It has been over two-and-a-half years since they have formed the government, but so far not a single investment has come in,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.