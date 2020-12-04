TDP decries ‘deteriorating’ law & order

The party MLAs held placards and raised slogans in a rally

TDP MLAs and MLCs led by their president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday took out a rally near the Assembly to protest against the “deteriorating law and order” situation in the State.

In a symbolic protest, MLC and TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh put shackles to his hands.

Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K. Atchannaidu, former Minister N. Chinarajappa and others were present.

The party MLAs held placards and raised slogans decrying the atrocities being committed against the SC, ST, BC and Muslim Minorities in the State.