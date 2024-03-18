TDP can’t take on YSCRP despite its alliances, claims Deputy Speaker Kolagatla

March 18, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy reasoned that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has become ‘feeble’ over the years and can’t take on the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and that is the reason why it has allied with other political parties in the state.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Swamy said that historically TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has never won a single election in his political career by contesting individually. He further claimed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will have the last laugh in the ensuing elections despite the grouping of the opposition parties.

Mr. Swamy said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan did not even bother to bargain for more seats with the sole intention of realising his unfulfilled desire to gain entry into the State assembly. At the same time, the BJP grapples with the dearth of leaders and is yet to announce its candidates.

Slamming the TDP government for ‘wasting’ thousands of crores on the pretext of developing Amaravati as the State capital, he claimed that the port city of Visakhapatnam is best suited as capital. If the geographical advantages, road and air connectivity are utilised, then Visakhapatnam will become one of the fastest developing cities in Asia, he contended.

Ruling out any understanding between the YSRCP and Congress as alleged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said, adding that the narrative best suits Mr. Naidu, who recently met Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Sivakumar before entering into an electoral understanding with the BJP.