Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP candidate Madhavi Reddy files nomination for Kadapa Assembly seat, releases mini manifesto

April 24, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP candidate Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy taking out a procession along with her husband and district party President R. Srinivasa Reddy, ahead of filing nomination for the Kadapa Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for the Kadapa Assembly constituency, Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy, has made several promises under her ‘Naa Bharosa’ pledge to the voters, and released a mini manifesto to this effect on Wednesday.

She led a colourful procession in the city along with her husband, TDP district president R. Srinivasa Reddy, and senior leaders ahead of filing her nomination papers for the constituency.

Speaking to the media later, she vowed to work toward the holistic development of Kadapa. “I am concerned about the lack of civic infrastructure, the perennial problem of drinking water, the ganja menace and women’s security. I will work towards addressing all of these long-standing issues within the first 15-20 months of coming into power,” she assured.

Highlighting the encroachment of private lands and illegal occupation of government lands within the constituency allegedly at the behest of the ruling party, Ms. Madhavi Reddy announced that she would retrieve the lands from the clutches of the ‘land sharks’ if voted to power.

