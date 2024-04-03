GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP-BJP-JSP alliance leaders decry YSRCP’s claim of developing Tirupati

YSRCP claims credit for the upliftment of the city in the form of newly-laid master plan roads, the ‘Srinivasa Setu’ elevated corridor, among other developments

April 03, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP-BJP-JSP alliance leaders joining hands as a show of strength during the cordial meeting of their cadre in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Leaders of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance on Tuesday decried the YSRCP leaders’ attempt to claim credit for Tirupati’s overall development and rubbished it as a ‘myth’.

Over the past few years under YSRCP’s governance, the temple city has undergone an ‘image makeover’ in the form of newly-laid master plan roads, ‘Srinivasa Setu’ elevated corridor, and arterial roads connecting interior parts of the city, thus easing out the traffic congestion.

However, the Opposition alliance targeted the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, also YSRCP’s candidate for the Tirupati Assembly constituency, for allegedly ‘wasting’ funds in the name of civic infrastructure and ‘resorting to corruption’ in issuing TDR bonds.

BJP Lok Sabha candidate V. Varaprasada Rao and JSP’s MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu jointly addressed a ‘cordial meeting’ of the cadre belonging to the three parties, where they criticised the ruling party for claiming credit over the development that never happened.

TDP’s Tirupati Parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav recalled that it was under the TDP regime that the master plan roads were originally proposed. “The present rulers merely laid roads on whatever homework we had already done,” he alleged.

Similarly, JSP district in-charge Pasupuleti Hariprasad sought support from Mr. Varaprasad Rao, a former bureaucrat, and Mr. Srinivasulu, an industrialist, to actually develop the temple city and also stay connected with the local public. Responding to the appeal, Mr. Varaprasad Rao assured that upon coming to power, he will probe instances of alleged land scams and diversion of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) funds.

