TDP behind protests in Amaravati: YSRCP

YSRCP MLAs G. Amarnath and A. Adeep Raj on Sunday hit out at TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for “orchestrating protests” in the Amaravati area to safeguard his interests.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Amarnath and Mr. Adeep Raj said that the TDP men, with an ulterior motive, were protesting in the guise of farmers against the three capitals idea mooted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the expert committee headed by G.N. Rao.

Mr. Amarnath said the the committee was not set up to decide the future of Amaravati as the main purpose was to know the measures to be taken for ensuring decentralised development.

He said there was jubilation all over the State following the announcement by Mr. Reddy that the State could have legislative capital in Amaravati, executive capital in Visakhapatnam and judicial capital in Kurnool.

Asking Mr. Naidu and his party leaders P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu to clarify their stand, Mr. Amarnath wanted to know whether the TDP was opposed to establishing the executive capital in Visakhapatnam and judicial capital in Kurnool.

By locating the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, the backward areas of north coastal Andhra would witness accelerated development. Similarly, Amaravati, besides being the legislative capital, would be made an education hub, and Kurnool would become the centre for judicial activity. With such an innovative proposal, balanced development could be ensured in all the 13 districts, he said.

‘Vizag best bet’

Mr. Amarnath said only Visakhapatnam had the ability to compete with developed Capitals such as Hyderabad.

He said the city was strategically located, and justified the recommendation of the G.N. Rao committee to set up Assembly building for summer session, Secretariat and division bench of High Court in the city.

The MLAs described as absurd the TDP charge that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three capitals idea was like the one adopted by Muhammad bin Tughlaq.