TDP accuses YSRCP leaders of using unparliamentary language

‘They seem to be slipping into depression in the face of public backlash’

TDP spokesperson Divya Vani has objected to the “unpalatable and unparliamentary language” being used by the Ministers and YSRCP MLAs against the Opposition leaders.

“Instead of taking criticism in a constructive manner, they are making objectionable comments,” Ms. Divya Vani told the media here on Thursday.

“The Ministers are losing patience and slipping into depression in the face of increasing public backlash on almost all the issues. The average voter is wondering whether he or she has elected insane persons to rule the State,” Ms. Divya Vani said.

Snipe at Kodali

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao seemed to have lost all balance, the TDP leader alleged.

MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi had threatened to drag Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharati to the court when he was in the TDP, she said. “But now, he is making objectionable comments against the Opposition leaders,” Ms. Divya Vani observed.

“The YSRCP is trying to take credit for all the achievements made by the TDP government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu. The Ministers are bragging about the efforts of their leadership in bringing even the KIA Motors to the State. It was Mr. Naidu who brought many industries to the Sri City SEZ. He was also the one who took the initiative on the Kanaka Durga flyover. But the YSRCP leaders are claiming credit for these projects,” she said.