TANA donates ₹50 lakh for Nadu-Nedu

Impressed by the good work being taken up by the State government under the “Mana Badi- Nadu Nedu” programme that envisages development of infrastructure facilities in government schools, the TANA Foundation (India) has donated ₹50 lakh for successful implementation of the scheme.

On behalf of the foundation’s managing trustee and secretary K.R.K. Prasad, YSR Congress Party State secretary Thatineni Padmavathi and her husband T. Venkata Koteswara Rao handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at his office on Friday.