Tally inches closer to the four lakh-mark

State registers 10,621 new COVID infections and 92 deaths in 24 hours

The State’s COVID-19 tally inched closer to the four lakh-mark with the registering of 10,621 new infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The State also witnessed 92 fatalities during the period.

The new cases have pushed the tally to 3,93,090. The number of active cases is 94,209, or 23.96% of the total cases. The recovery rate has, for the first time, crossed 75% and stands at 75.11% with 2,95,248 recoveries so far. The toll has climbed to 3,633, but the mortality rate remains at 0.92%.

In the last 10 days, the State has seen 901 deaths and 96,481 new infections. More than 86,000 patients have recovered during the period.

A total of 34.79 lakh samples had been tested so far, which included 61,300 tested in the last 24 hours. The overall positivity rate increased to 11.30%, and the rate in the last 24 hours stood at 17.33%. The tests per million ratio was put at 65,168.

Kurnool reported 13 new deaths. It was followed by Nellore (11), East Godavari (10), Chittoor (9), West Godavari and Kadapa (7 each), Prakasam, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam (6 each), Guntur (5), and Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Krishna (4 each).

East Godavari once again reported the highest single-day spike of 1,089 infections. It was followed by Prakasam (1,020), Nellore (934), Chittoor (928), Guntur (926), West Godavari (892), Kurnool (855), Srikakulam (846), Kadapa (844), Anantapur (815), Visakhapatnam (593), Vizianagaram (563) and Krishna (316).

Krishna district remains the only district with less than 15,000 cases while Vizianagaram and Prakasam are the only districts with less than 20,000 cases.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (54,656), Kurnool (41,700), Anantapur (37,763), Visakhapatnam (33,310), Guntur (33,234), West Godavari (33,136), Chittoor (33,133), Nellore (26,377), Kadapa (23,255), Srikakulam (20,950), Prakasam (19,681), Vizianagaram (18,034), and Krishna (14,966).