Taj Mahal Tea’s interactive billboard in Vijayawada sets Guinness World Record

October 05, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tea brand Taj Mahal has announced that it has been given the Guinness World Record certification for its latest campaign, set in Vijayawada.

It installed an interactive billboard, opposite the Vijayawada railway station, that uses rain to play the notes on Santoor to create the symphony of Raag Megh Malhar, the ‘raaga of the rains’. It blends technology, nature, and the soulful tunes of the Hindustani classical music, a release said.

Named ‘Megh Santoor’, the installation measures a total surface area of 2,250 square feet. The Guinness World Record certification was awarded to Taj Mahal Tea by Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, India, and Asia Pacific.

This one-of-a-kind billboard took six months of conceptualisation with a team of over 50 professionals who have come together to render the musical rendition interactive with rain, the release said.