Swarnajayanthi express cancelled on January 24

Some trains short-terminated

Train no. 12803 Visakhapatnam – Nizamuddin Swarnajayanthi express, leaving Visakhapatnam on January 24, has been cancelled due to cancellation of pairing train, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, here on Sunday.

Further, the following trains will be short-terminated: 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul night express, leaving Visakhapatnam on January 25, will be short-terminated at Jagdalpur and in the return direction, 18513 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam night express will start from Jagdalpur on January 26, instead of Kirandul.

Similarly, 18551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train, leaving Visakhapatnam on January 23 and 26 will be short-terminated at Jagdalpur and in the return direction, 18552 train will start from Jagdalpur on January 24 and 27, instead of Kirandul.

Passengers have been asked to note the changes and act accordingly.