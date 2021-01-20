SVVU to oversee TTD Vedapathasalas

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy has announced that all the Vedapathasalas functioning across the country will be brought under the purview of the Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) in Tirupati.
At a review meeting here on Tuesday, he said the move was aimed at ensuring development of the Vedic studies and academic congruence.
“Six institutes will be brought under the ambit of the varsity soon. A committee comprising Vedic experts will be set up to frame guidelines on eligibility, selection process, admission, syllabus, courses and certif4ication. The panel will submit recommendations within a month,” said Mr. Jawahar Reddy. Bringing all the Vedic institutes under a single roof would go a long way in ensuring uniformity and easy adherence to the standards, he said.
TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar, SVVU Vice-Chancellor S. Sudarsana Sharma, Dharmagiri Veda Vijnana Peetham (Tirumala) principal K.S.S. Avadhani, S.V. Higher Vedic Studies Institute OSD Akella Vibhishana Sharma were present in the review meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath