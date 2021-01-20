SVVU to oversee TTD Vedapathasalas

Panel to frame guidelines on admission, syllabus and certification

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy has announced that all the Vedapathasalas functioning across the country will be brought under the purview of the Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) in Tirupati.

At a review meeting here on Tuesday, he said the move was aimed at ensuring development of the Vedic studies and academic congruence.

“Six institutes will be brought under the ambit of the varsity soon. A committee comprising Vedic experts will be set up to frame guidelines on eligibility, selection process, admission, syllabus, courses and certif4ication. The panel will submit recommendations within a month,” said Mr. Jawahar Reddy. Bringing all the Vedic institutes under a single roof would go a long way in ensuring uniformity and easy adherence to the standards, he said.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar, SVVU Vice-Chancellor S. Sudarsana Sharma, Dharmagiri Veda Vijnana Peetham (Tirumala) principal K.S.S. Avadhani, S.V. Higher Vedic Studies Institute OSD Akella Vibhishana Sharma were present in the review meeting.