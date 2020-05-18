Andhra Pradesh

SVIMS nurse recovers, to donate plasma

A healthcare worker at the SVIMS superspecialty hospital was discharged from the State COVID hospital on Monday, as she tested negative after a fortnight-long stay and treatment at the isolation ward.

As the staff nurse was found infected with COVID-19, it initially spread panic among the medical and paramedical fraternity, lab technicians and sanitary workers rendering service in the sensitive zone, but the persistence exhibited by the patient and determination of the supporting staff ensured her full recovery and finally, her discharge.

SVIMS Director B. Vengamma and Medical Superintendent Ram announced that she would have to undergo home quarantine for two weeks and join duty later.

As a warm gesture, she announced her willingness to donate her plasma for the plasma therapy to be taken up by SVIMS soon.

