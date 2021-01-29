SV Bala Mandir to get additional hostel block

TTD to spend ₹7.60 crore for the purpose

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD) has resolved to construct an additional hostel block for the students of the Sri Venkateswara Bala Mandir in Tirupati.

The school was established in 1943 with a noble intention of identifying and educating the destitute and contributing to their reclamation in the society.

The institution which survived several adversaries that came its way during the past seven and a half decades, at present, has a strength of 150 girls and 129 boys. It is equipped with a hostel decent enough to accommodate 170 students.

The TTD has resolved to construct another building to accommodate 256 students. It accorded an administrative sanction for ₹10.75 crore for an additional hostel block using precast concrete technology in October last. But, it was forced to change the proposal to conventional concrete structure as no bidder came forward to participate in the tenders reportedly due to site constraints.

It was only in last November that the TTD, which had by then invited the tenders thrice, finally approved the works through reverse auction process and pegged the cost at ₹7.60 crore. The new building is expected to get completed by the year end.