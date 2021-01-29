SV Bala Mandir to get additional hostel block

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD) has resolved to construct an additional hostel block for the students of the Sri Venkateswara Bala Mandir in Tirupati.
The school was established in 1943 with a noble intention of identifying and educating the destitute and contributing to their reclamation in the society.
The institution which survived several adversaries that came its way during the past seven and a half decades, at present, has a strength of 150 girls and 129 boys. It is equipped with a hostel decent enough to accommodate 170 students.
The TTD has resolved to construct another building to accommodate 256 students. It accorded an administrative sanction for ₹10.75 crore for an additional hostel block using precast concrete technology in October last. But, it was forced to change the proposal to conventional concrete structure as no bidder came forward to participate in the tenders reportedly due to site constraints.
It was only in last November that the TTD, which had by then invited the tenders thrice, finally approved the works through reverse auction process and pegged the cost at ₹7.60 crore. The new building is expected to get completed by the year end.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath