HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sustainable development in education has multi-dimensional impact, say experts

Integrating sustainability effectively into higher education is a challenging issue, felt speakers at a seminar

March 24, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
ANU Vice-Chancellor Rajasekhar Patteti speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar on Sustainable Development in Higher Education on Thursday.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Rajasekhar Patteti speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar on Sustainable Development in Higher Education on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The concept of sustainable development in education incorporates not only an environmental dimension but also economic, social and a cultural dimension, opined professors at the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar at Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Thursday.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Rajasekhar Patteti delivered his inaugural address on the “Perspectives and challenges for sustainable development in higher education”. The event organised by the Department of Education was sponsored by the University Grants Commission of India. 

The primary objective of the higher education sector is to build human resources that contribute to social, scientific and economic development of the country. “Education and research play a key role for the long-term development of society; but how to integrate sustainability effectively into higher education and, in particular, into the curriculum and the design of research projects is still a debated issue,” observed M. Vasantha Rao, faculty, Department of Education, ANU.

Dr. P. Brahmaji Rao, HOD, Department of Education, ANU observed that the higher education institutions could contribute significantly in research, education, management and governance and leadership.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / university / education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.