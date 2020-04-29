Suspended Simhachalam priest denies wrongdoing

Godavarti Gopalakrishnamacharyulu, suspended from the position of head priest of the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam for taking a person into the temple for ‘darshan’ of the Chandanotsavam ritual on April 26, denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he was being targeted by a section of priests.

The annual ritual was strictly off limits for devotees this year for the first time in the temple’s known history, and was performed by a limited number of priests in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I do not know the person who tried to gain unauthorised entry into the temple on the day of Chandanotsavam. An attempt has been going on against me from the time of making arrangements for the ritual,” he said.

The suspended head priest alleged that the ‘Sthanacharya’, under whose direction rituals are performed, and a section of priests, are responsible for the action against him. He said an issue relating to the entry of a Vedic scholar whose name reportedly did not figure on the list of persons to be allowed for the ritual could be the reason behind his suspension.

In a video that is being circulated on social media platforms, he is seen to be claiming that he would resign from his post as head priest following the controversy.

Late on Tuesday, Executive Officer M. Venkateswara Rao announced that Mr. Gopalakrishnamacharyulu was being suspended based on an initial inquiry that a man identified as Tirupati Srinu managed to go up to the ‘Rajagopuram’ on the pretext of handing over milk. Further inquiry would be conducted, he said.

Archaka Sangham reacts

Terming the entire episode an ‘administrative lapse’, the North Andhra Archaka Sangham rallied in support of the suspended head priest and demanded that the suspension be revoked. General secretary Ailuri Srinivasa Deekshitulu and assistant secretary Kottalanka Muralikrishna demanded that an apology be tendered to the priests and the suspension immediately revoked.

The Executive Officer appointed Devasthanam Executive Engineer Koteswara Rao to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the issue and submit a report.