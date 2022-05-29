Supreme Court judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalith visits Srisailam temple
Supreme Court Judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalith visited Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam on Saturday afternoon and had a darshan along with his wife Amita and A.P. High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra. The Supreme Court Judge was welcomed by Nandyal District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon at the Geust House, while the Temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna and the temple priests gave a traditional welcome with Poorna Kumbham.
