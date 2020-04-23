Andhra Pradesh

Supply of medicines to BP, diabetes patients at doorsteps launched

Medical officers supervising packaging medicines to diabetes and hypertension patients at he Primary Health Centre at Narayanavanam in Chittoor district on Thursday.

Special Officer of COVID-19 Task Force (Nagari) P. Ravi Raju on Thursday launched the distribution of medicines to diabetes and hypertension patients at their doorstep in Narayanavanam mandal. ASHA workers and paramedical staff would undertake the distribution all over the mandal.

Speaking to the media at Narayanavanam, Dr. Raju claimed that distribution of medicines to people at their doorsteps was unique and first of its kind in the country. “There are about 2,000 people with diabetes and hypertension in various villages of Narayanavanam mandal, attached to the primary health centre here,” he said.

The official said as most of the patients were elderly, they were not able to visit the health centre to collect medicines periodically. “At present, Narayanavanam mandal is under red zone after a COVID -19 positive case was registered in the nearby Kuppedu village. Owing to absence of any mode of transport, the patients are facing health risks. Now, we have arranged the medicines to each patient for one month,” he said.

