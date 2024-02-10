GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sundarakanda Parayanam organised at temple in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh

February 10, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VIZIANAAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Seers and priests chanting Sundara Kanda of Valmiki Ramayanam in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple of Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Seers and priests chanting Sundara Kanda of Valmiki Ramayanam in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple of Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers to Lord Rama while chanting Sundara Kanda, one of the important chapters of epic Ramayanam, in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple where several devotional activities were taking place as part of Maha Samrajya Pattabhishekam which would be celebrated on May 14, 2024.

Seers, including Tirumala Ranganathacharyulu, Sthalasthai Swamy and head priest of the temple Sampath Kumar Acharyulu, explained the important points of Sundara Kanda and greatness of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. Srinivasa Seva Sangham representatives Pilla Vijayakumar, Cherukuri Sridhar, A. Sivaramakrishna, E. Eswar Srinivas and others made arrangements for the programme .

Mr. Sivaramarkishna told the media that the devotees from all the districts of Andhra Pradesh have been participating in the special prayers since January 22, 2024.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.