Sun rays touch deity’sfeet at Arasavilli temple

Hundreds of devotees watched the rare sight as sun rays touched the feet of the presiding deity at the Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavilli in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Usually, sun rays enters the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and touch the feet of the idol in the second week of March every year and credit goes to the temple’s precise architecture.

Sun rays continued to fall on the deity for almost seven minutes from 6.19 a.m. to 6.26 a.m. on Wednesday as the devotees made a beeline for watching the rare sight.

Temple Executive Officer V. Hari Surya Prakash said elaborate arrangements were made for the devotees to ensure a hassle-free darshan of the deity on the auspicious occasion.