Andhra Pradesh

Sun rays touch deity’sfeet at Arasavilli temple

The sanctum sanctorum well-lit with sun rays at the Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli in Srikakuam district on Wednesday.  

Hundreds of devotees watched the rare sight as sun rays touched the feet of the presiding deity at the Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavilli in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Usually, sun rays enters the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and touch the feet of the idol in the second week of March every year and credit goes to the temple’s precise architecture.

Sun rays continued to fall on the deity for almost seven minutes from 6.19 a.m. to 6.26 a.m. on Wednesday as the devotees made a beeline for watching the rare sight.

Temple Executive Officer V. Hari Surya Prakash said elaborate arrangements were made for the devotees to ensure a hassle-free darshan of the deity on the auspicious occasion.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 1:54:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sun-rays-touch-deitysfeet-at-arasavilli-temple/article34040347.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY