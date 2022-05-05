Summer sports camp gets under way at NTR Municipal Stadium in Guntur

Participants excited as the camp is being held after a gap of two years

MLC Lella Appireddy, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri at the launch of the summer camp at NTR Municipal Stadium in Guntur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The annual month-long summer sports camp began at the NTR Municipal Sports Stadium in Brindavan Gardens on Thursday.

The COVID-19-induced lockdowns had forced the Guntur Municipal Corporation to cancel the summer camps for the last two years, and hence the excitement was palpable among the children this year.

The sports camp is being held in shuttle badminton, tennis, basketball, skating , swimming and athletics.

Launching the summer camp, MLC Lella Appireddy said sports would inculcate discipline. “Playing games regularly increases resistance to diseases,” he added. He also said many steps had been taken to improve the conditions in the stadium, including relaying of flood-lit basketball court, renovation of walking track, and beautification.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said GMC had taken many steps to create awareness on health and fitness to people. “Every Sunday, cycling is being taken up on the Ring Road,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said summer camps could unearth potential sportspersons, and asked the parents to encourage children to take part in summer camps. Over 1,000 children enrolled themselves for the camp.