Sudhir Kumar Gupta takes over as new ADRM

Sudhir Kumar Gupta, an officer of Indian Railway Services Engineers (IRSE) of the 1997 batch, assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway on Thursday. Outgoing ADRM Akshay Saxena has been transferred to the East Coast Railway headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Gupta completed his graduation in Civil Engineering and Masters in Structural Engineering.

He joined the Railways in June 2000 as Assistant Divisional Engineer/ Mysore Division. He has varied experience of over 24 years in the Railways and served in various positions over South Central Railway, South Western Railway, East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway in open line as well as in construction in various capacities. He also worked in General Administration as Secretary to GM/ South Western Railway. Prior to this posting, he was Chief Project Manager-II of East Coast Railway, since December 2020.

Mr. Gupta has also attended the Advance Management Programme in Singapore and Malaysia and had done Strategic Management Programme at ISB/Hyderabad.