Students witness police work from close range

Event held as part of Police Martyrs’ Week

A group of schoolchildren were thrilled to witness police work from up close, at an Open House organised by the Prakasam police department on Friday.

Several children got an opportunity to pose with unloaded firearms, with Superintendent of Police Malika Garg giving a detailed presentation on the various types of guns and weapons that form part of the police armoury. Ms. Garg also spoke about the significance of Police Martyrs’ Week — of which the event was a part of — being organised at the District Police Convention Hall.

The SP said that the Open House was organised to make the public aware of the challenging conditions in which police personnel discharge their duties. The event was organised as a tribute to police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since 1959, when 10 police personnel were killed while attempting to stop an incursion by Chinese forces in Ladakh.

Bulletproof vans, and vehicles outfitted with advanced communication equipment, 207 Vajra vehicles, Disha vans, firearms and spare parts, metal detectors, bomb disposal equipment, police control room equipment and other hi-tech gadgets such as night-vision goggles enthralled the students. The Fingerprint Identification Network System (FINS) was also on display along with VHF communication sets.