Students urged to think out of the box at techno fest

February 29, 2024 03:50 am | Updated 03:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Delegates at the inaugural session of AFOSEC-2024 at V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Delegates at the inaugural session of AFOSEC-2024 at V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Innovation and creativity are vital for entrepreneurial success as they enable entrepreneurs to respond to market changes, solve problems, drive growth, take risks, attract stakeholders, and foster a culture of continuous improvement, said Madhavi Bollepalli, Senior Director, Product Management, Microsoft, Hyderabad.

Addressing the inaugural session of AFOSEC 2024, a two-day inter-collegiate technical fest, organised by V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College on February 28 (Wednesday), she emphasised the importance of participating in co-curricular activities as it would help students to build important life skills. She urged the students to make use of platforms like these to hone their skills.

Around 3,000 students from various engineering colleges in the State participated in the event.

Manager, HR campus relations, CTS, Hyderabad Jintender Singh shared tips with students for climbing the ladder of success and urged them never to forget their roots and always respect their parents.

College principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said students needed to acquire 21st-century skills, as it would make them confident, competent and industry-ready. He urged the students to think out of the box and try to find solutions to problems existing around them.

Secretary of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education P. Lakshmana Rao said students should invest hard work and passion for best result in their academic endeavour.

AFOSEC- 2024 convener and head of the Department of Computer Science Engineering D. Rajeswara Rao and others were present.

