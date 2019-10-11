Students to learn the correct method of washing hands

When was the last time you thought about how you wash your hands? You may be doing it all your life, but have you been doing it right?

This Global Handwashing Day on October 15, schools across the State will dedicate the morning session to teaching children about the significance of keeping their hands clean .

Schools have been told to focus on hand-washing and hygiene. To take the ‘cleanliness’ mission forward, schools will constitute Toilet Committees (one teacher and five students), Drinking Water and Running Water committees (one teacher and five students), Hand Washing committees and Menstruation Hygiene Management Committees (one teacher and one student for each class).

Swachh pledge

The day (October 15) will start with a ‘Swachh Bharat Pratigna’ (pledge) followed by an awareness meeting on the newly-constituted panels and rallies promoting the hand-washing habit. A few teachers from each school are being trained in water sanitation hygiene, and they in turn will impart the same to other teachers.

Eight steps

Students will learn the art and science of washing one’s hands in eight steps which include, wetting hands with clean and warm running water, applying soap, rubbing palms together, away from the water, then fingers and thumbs and the skin between them, scouring palms with nails and rubbing the back of each hand, rinsing with clean running water and drying hands with a clean towel.