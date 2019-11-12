Students take part in beach clean-up drive at Suryalanka

A beach clean-up activity was undertaken at Suryalanka beach by students of different schools and colleges in the town. The programme was taken up under the aegis of Ministry of Environment, Forest, National Green Corps by a local NGO, Socio Economic Alternatives Research and Resource Community for Humanity (SEARCH) as part of an anti -plastic campaign.

The students, senior citizens and other civic society members showed up in strength as they picked up plastic glasses, plates and other pieces and put them in bins.

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, who was the chief guest, lauded the initiative and said that Suryalanka beach was known for its cleanliness and shallow waters.

The beach-front would be kept clean and free from all littering, he said.

“The State Government has banned the use of plastic and I am instructing the local municipality to enforce the ban in the right earnest,” said the Bapatla MLA.

Secretary, SEARCH, Parthsaraty, district coordinator National Green Corps, D. Tirupathi Reddy, and Forum For Better Bapatla P.C Saibabu were present.