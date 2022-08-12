Students take out rally with Tricolour in Bhimavaram
At least 3,000 students of Sri Vishnu group of educational institutions on Friday took out a rally with national flags as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here.
Collector P. Prasanthi and MLA Grandhi Srinivas lauded the initiative and appealed to the students to create awareness on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement in the district.
The students also performed various dances with patriotic fervour during the rally.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.