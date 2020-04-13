Students stranded in New Delhi return home

As many as 33 students from Andhra Pradesh who were stranded in New Delhi after their return from Italy were brought back to the State in a bus on Monday.

Among the 33 youth, two students hailing from Visakhapatnam district were dropped off in the city, while the rest left for their respective districts.

According to officials, students who were pursuing various courses in Italy, arrived India in the third week of March, after the COVID-19 outbreak. As a precautionary measure, the officials of Ministry of Health placed them under quarantine at an Indo-Tibetan Border Camp (ITBC).

Lockdown blues

Sources said that the students had started their journey from Delhi on April 10, after their reports tested negative two times. They travelled via Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, before entering Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh. It was leant that the bus was intervened by the police at some parts due to lockdown, where the State government had to intervene and got it passed.

Visakhapatnam Collector V. Vinay Chand said the samples of the two students from the district have been sent to Pradhama Hospital for testing as a precautionary measure.

Depending on the reports, they will be kept under home quarantine, he added.