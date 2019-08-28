Students stageprotest for fee reimbursement

Hundreds of students led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) district secretary T. Hanumanthu laid siege to the Collectorate here on Tuesday demanding that the State government immediately release pending fee reimbursement of ₹3,000 crore.

Hanumanthu and six other student leaders were taken into custody and shifted to Ongole II Town police station while the rest of the students were dispersed by the police. The students from various city colleges came in a big procession and demanded, shouting slogans, opening of a government degree college in Ongole and release of pending scholarship to them.