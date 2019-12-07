Students rent the air with Govinda Namalu on Gita Jayanti in Tirupati

Thousands of students gathered on Saturday to recite hymns from the Bhagavad Gita on the occasion of Gita Jayanti.

Organised by the TTD’s Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) and ISKCON, the event was attended close to 10,000 students from the TTD-run institutions to rhythmically recite the ‘Slokas’.

Speaking at the event, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said, “We want to slam down false propaganda being churned out by some people about the alleged evangelical activities in TTD. In fact, we are taking up unique spiritual Hindu Dharmic programmes on a grand scale,” he observed.

The programme commenced with the chanting of Govinda Namas by a bhajan team of Satya Sai Seva Organisation, led by Sridhar and Phani Rangasai.

TTD ex-officio member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar spoke, while Pushpagiri Mutt (Kadapa) pontiff Sri Vidyashankara Bharati Theertha Swamy called the Gita as the tool to lead a righteous life. Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama secretary Sri Anupamananda said that the awakening of inner soul in every human is possible with Gita Parayana.

TTD board member V. Prashanti Reddy, chief audit officer Sesha Sailendra, HDPP Secretary K.Rajagopalan, and Devasthanam Education Officer Ramana Prasad took part.