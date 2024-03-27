Students of 72 institutes take part in VIT-AP’s business school event

March 27, 2024 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

To promote creativity, entrepreneurship and innovative ideas among young learners, the VIT-AP School of Business (VSB), in collaboration with the Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship Cell (IIEC) of the university, organised the third annual national-level business plan competition ‘VLaunchPad-2024’.

The event attracted registrations from across India, with over 650 teams representing 72 universities, including premier institutes such as IITs, IIITs, IIMs, NITs and others. The participants presented their business concepts in three categories: Innovation in Technology and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Agricultural Advancements, and Digital and Environmental Transformation. Prizes worth ₹3 lakh were given to winners in various segments.

In the grand finale session, the business plans were evaluated by ecosystem experts and student teams from IIIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, Reva University, VIT Vellore, VIT-AP, RVR&JC College of Engineering, Guntur, St. Joseph College of Engineering, Chennai, Jyothi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, Adani University, Ahmedabad and Karpagam College of Engineering, Coimbatore emerged as winners in their respective tracks.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, TiE Vizag president and CEO of a-Hub Ravi Eswarapu, principal of Entrepreneur Education at Wadhwani Foundation R. Sujatha, Director –VIT-TBI A Balachandran, Director – IIEC Ameet Chavan, convener of the event Usha Seshadri, and Dean I/C of VIT-AP School of Business Arunkumar Sivakumar were present.