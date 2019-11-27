Students, lawyers oppose Pawan’s tour

The students and lawyers are opposing the tour of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan in the Rayalaseema region from December 1.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s statements sarcastically advising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift the capital to Pulivendula in Kadapa district and the High Court to Kurnool, had triggered protests across the district recently.

“While Mr. Pawan Kalyan has the right to criticise the Chief Minister, it is not correct on his part to treat the people of Rayalaseema with levity,” the protesters had said, and demanded an apology from him.

“The JSP leader’s supporters, who are also staging protests along with us demanding that the High Court be shifted to Rayalaseema, are hanging their heads in shame,” said B. Sriramulu, convener of the Rayalaseema Yuvajana Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee (JAC).

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan should remember that his brother and actor Chiranjeevi had won from the region but lost in his home turf in coastal Andhra,” he said.

Opposing Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s statements, the students are planning to stage protests during his tour.

“We are in touch with the student leaders in Kadapa. We are also planning to go to Kadapa to join the protest,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

Meanwhile, sources in the JSP said that Mr. Pawan would tour Kurnool district separately.

The students, on the other hand, claimed that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was not touring Kurnool fearing protests.