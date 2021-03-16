Students get their doubts cleared with IAS trainee officers

Budding engineers of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT, clarified their doubts with IAS probationary officers on how to prepare for civil services examinations.
The students interacted with the IAS trainees during the latter’s visit to the IIIT campus on Monday. They visited the laboratories, solar power plant, classrooms, examination cell and other facilities in the university.
Speaking on the occasion, RGUKT Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy said the questions posed by the students show their zeal towards the civil services examinations and said the university is providing all facilities to the students on the campus to achieve their goals.
The VC, Director, Registrar and other staff felicitated the IAS probationers on the occasion. The trainee officers visited the Polavaram project in West Godavari district on Sunday.
Project Superintending Engineer Narasimha Murthy explained to them the ongoing works at the site. The team visited the spillway, girders, coffer dam and other works.
