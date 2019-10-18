Students demand shifting of HC, capital to Rayalaseema

The Rayalaseema Students’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) held a public meeting attended by hundreds of students at Nandikotkur on Friday where they demanded that the High Court and the capital city be shifted to Rayalaseema for development of the region.

The student leaders spoke at length about the “injustices” done to Rayalaseema by the leaders of Coastal Andhra. “Rayalaseema is not able to develop as the region only has 52 MLAs as opposed to the 123 MLAs of Coastal Andhra,” said Sriramulu, convenor of the JAC.

The students said that the leaders of Coastal Andhra had more bargaining power and were actively delaying the development of Rayalaseema. “It is “shameful” that the Coastal Andhra leaders are trying to hinder the development of the region,” they said.

Other demands

Talking about the current government, the students said that out of the 52 seats, 49 were won by the YSRCP and hence the government should take a decision to relocate the High Court and the capital city to Rayalseema. “It is deplorable that the government has not made any announcements yet,” said a student.

The students claimed that farmer suicides were increasing in the district. The water share of the region must also be increased, they said. They demanded the construction of Vedavathi lift irrigation scheme, Gundrevula reservoir and Siddeswaram low-level weir to aid the farmers of the district.

Student leaders Ramachandra Reddy, Sreedhar Reddy, Sunil Reddy, Satyanarayana, Seema Krishna, Chandrappa, Ramakrishna, Ravi Kumar, Lazarus, Rangamuni Nayudu and Narsanna participated in the event.

HRF backs lawyers

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Forum (HRF) in a release expressed its solidarity with the striking Kurnool lawyers. The forum demanded that the High Court be shifted to Kurnool district, and added that the government must adhere to the Sribagh pact.