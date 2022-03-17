Student strength in civic schools increased by 11%: Mayor

Welfare, development works helped draw more students, says Bhagyalakshmi

Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi addressing a press conference on completion of one year in office, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi has said that the implementation of various welfare schemes for children and development programmes in schools led to about 11% rise in enrolment of students in the municipal schools across the city.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of the completion of one year in office, Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said that several development works were taken up by the YSRCP government and YSRCP led-municipal council in the city during the past year.

She said the State government extended the Amma Vodi scheme and Jagananna Goru Muddha to over 26,315 students in Classes I to X in 29 municipal schools and over ₹52 crore development works were taken up in phase two of the Nadu Nedu programme. As a result, the strength of students in municipal schools increased to 30,000 from 27,000 in the past year, she said and added that 249 additional classrooms are being built in 19 schools at ₹31 crore in the city. She said that over 300 Vidya Volunteers were appointed to help students and teachers.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said that over a thousand civil and engineering works worth ₹187 crore were taken up in the past year and roads of length 38.92 km, new underground drainage of length 3.75 km, road repair works covering 44.5 km roads and others were completed.

B.R. Ambedkar and Raghavaiah Park and Rajiv Gandhi Park were renovated at ₹2.6 crore, she said. Gandhi Hill was developed at ₹1.01 crore, she added.

A total of 17 projects works worth ₹60 crore were taken up and completed in the past year, Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said.

So far ₹90.21 crore property tax, ₹14.06 crore vacant land tax and ₹24.17 crore water charges were collected in the city.