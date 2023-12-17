GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student feared drowned in boat capsize in Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir

Four of his friends riding in the same boat managed to swim ashore

December 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

In a tragic incident, 19-year-old degree student Arya is feared drowned in the Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir (PABR) near Kuderu of Anantapur district on Sunday evening after the rowboat he was in capsized. Four of his friends in the same boat managed to swim ashore.

The Kuderu police said a batch of five friends from Uravakonda reached the dam site in the evening and went on a boat ride. The boat capsized when it reached the middle of the reservoir, and Arya, who did not know how to swim, had drowned in the water, while four others could swim to safety.

The Koderu police said that a special party rushed to the dam to launch a search for the drowned youth.

