Strike peaceful in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

Normal life was thrown out of gear partially in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on Wednesday with the nationwide strike and rural bandh organised by various trade unions and organisations to oppose the Union government’s policies.

The CITU organised a massive rally in Pydibhimavaram industrial zone and ensured bandh in rural and semi-urban areas like Ranasthalam, Etcherla and other places. Addressing the rally at Pydibhimavaram, CITU State vice- president D. Govinda Rao and CITU Srikakulam district president P. Tejeswara Rao alleged that the Union government had become puppet in the hands of corporate sector and weakened around 40 labour laws to benefit the influential sections. Mr. Govinda Rao said that the trade unions would continue to fight for fixation of ₹21,000 minimum wage, withdrawal of privatisation of Indian Railways, Air India, BSNL and other organisations. He sought 200 days of work for people under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme. Mr. Govinda Rao alleged that YSR Congress Party government had failed to take action on many companies, including Aurobindo Pharma, which violated labour laws.

CPI(M) Srikakualm district secretary Bhaviri Krishnamurthy, CPI Secretary-Srikakulam Sanapala Narasimhulu, CITU senior leaders V.G.K. Murthy, T. Tirupati Rao and others led a massive rally from Diamond Park to APNGOs Home. APNGOs Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu, the association leaders H. Sairam, R. Venugopal and others alleged that the Union government policies would be detrimental to the interests of all sections of the society. IFTU, AIKMS A.P. Medical and Sales Representatives’ Union members participated in the strike. AP Lorry Owners Association vice-president M. Janakiram claimed that the strike had evoked good response with the participation of truckers in the strike. He said that the Union government’s transport policies had become a big jolt for the industry throughout the country. CPI senior leader Bugata Ashok and others led a rally in Vizianagaram. They vowed to fight against the Narendra Modi government’s policies. Heavy police force was deployed at sensitive places, including RTC Bus Stands of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, to prevent untoward incidents. Many schools and colleges remained closed. The police heaved a sigh of relief as no untoward incident took place.