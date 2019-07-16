Strictly enforce women’s safety norms, Collector tells officials

Taking a serious view of the recent incidents of atrocities against girls and women in Krishna district, Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Monday directed the officials concerned to strictly implement the existing guidelines on the protection of girls from any means of harassment and atrocities.

Mr. Imtiaz, Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha and other district officials released a poster on ‘Beti Bachao - Beti Padhavo’ here.

Preventive action

“The officials should focus on preventing early age marriages and sex determination tests at scanning centres while ensuring enrolment of girls into school and registration of marriages,” said Mr. Imtiaz.

Joint action by the Women and Child Welfare, Police, Revenue and other departments was the need of the hour to prevent any atrocities against girls, he said.

Disturbing trend

The Collector expressed shock over the rise in the incidence of physical and sexual abuse of girls in the district. The recent case in which a 13-year-old girl was impregnated by her cousin and the alleged murder of a pregnant woman under Inaguduru police limits red-flagged the need for serious action in this regard, he said.

Integrated Child Development Scheme Project Director K. Krishna Kumari and Mandal-Level Task Force members on women’s safety were present.