Strengthen service delivery at the grassroots: Jagan

Spare no effort in serving people, he tells chairpersons of ULBs

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the mayors, deputy mayors and chairpersons who have been elected to the urban local bodies to spare no effort in serving the people.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day workshop here on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to keep in mind the immense responsibility people had given by electing them with a huge mandate.

The Chief Minister said that focus should be on creating awareness about sanitation and executing hygiene practices in the urban areas.

CLAP initiative

He said the ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ (CLAP) initiative would be taken up with an aim to make all the urban areas clean by taking various measures.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had procured over 8,000 automatic trucks and allocated two trucks to every ward for door-to-door garbage collection, which would begin on July 8 under the initiative.

He said steps had been taken to spread awareness on the need to segregate waste at the source for better solid waste management. He said the government had decided to set up the processing of dry and wet garbage and treatment plants for treating sewage water.

He said the government had spent over ₹1 lakh crore for the welfare of people through various schemes. He said the government was developing smart towns for affordable and dignified living for the middle-income groups. He asked the elected representatives to work towards strengthening the schemes and service delivery system at the grassroots level.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyaranayana was among others present.