Storm brewing in Bay of Bengal

The well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood persists and it is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during the next 12 hours and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 16, according to a statement issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre, here, on Friday.

It is very likely to move northwestward initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastward towards north Bay of Bengal between May 18 and 20.

Under the influence of the system, squally winds with speed reaching 55-65 km/hr, gusting to 75 km/hr, are likely over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on May 16.

Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr, is also likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on May 18.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea/coastal areas during these periods. The system is under continuous surveillance,” the release said.