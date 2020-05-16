Andhra Pradesh

Storm brewing in Bay of Bengal

The well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood persists and it is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during the next 12 hours and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 16, according to a statement issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre, here, on Friday.

It is very likely to move northwestward initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastward towards north Bay of Bengal between May 18 and 20.

Under the influence of the system, squally winds with speed reaching 55-65 km/hr, gusting to 75 km/hr, are likely over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on May 16.

Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr, is also likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on May 18.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea/coastal areas during these periods. The system is under continuous surveillance,” the release said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 12:25:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/storm-brewing-in-bay-of-bengal/article31597457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY