Stop rationalisation of staff in view of poll code: municipal teachers

March 28, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the United Forum of AP Government Employees, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners on March 28 (Thursday) demanded that rationalisation of teaching staff and merger of municipal schools be stopped immediately.

The members, led by the forum chairman K. R. Suryanarayana, secretary general Baji Pathan and organising secretary Maganti Srinivasa Rao met the Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Additional Electoral Commissioner M. N. Harendhira Prasad and made a representation to them. They said in view of the fact that the Model Code of Conduct was in effect, the rationalisation of teaching staff and merger and mapping of municipal schools should be dropped.

The officials said they would look into their plea and do the needful.

