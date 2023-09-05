Stone laid for critical care center at Anantapur government hospital

September 05, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Anantapur MLA Ananta Venkataramana Reddy suggested that the medical services provided in the government hospitals should be taken to the people. He said that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government was giving a big boost to the medical sector in the State.

The MLA, along with Anantapur MP T. Rangaiah, ZP chairperson Girijamma, and Mayor Mohammed Wasim, laid the foundation stone for a critical care center which has a capacity of 50 beds, here on Monday. It is to be established at an estimated cost of ₹23.75 crore at the government super specialty hospital.

The MLA said: “When the poor fall ill, they first look towards government hospitals. That is why the Central and State governments are strengthening the medical sector.” He said that due to the special initiative of the Chief Minister, the expansion work worth ₹300 crore, at the general hospital was already in progress under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

“In the past, there was a situation of patients going to Kurnool, Bangalore, and Hyderabad for medical treatment. But now, even critical cases are being treated here. It is suggested that the news of the critical care center be taken to the people. The engineering officials are directed to complete the construction of the facility within eight months and bring it into use,” he said.

Anantapur MP Rangaiah said that lakhs of rupees have to be spent by anyone to get treatment at the private hospitals. “State-of-the-art facilities are being provided at the government hospital. Critical care treatment is available for those in serious condition. People should use the services of the super specialty hospital,” he said.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. K.S.S. Venkateswara Rao, Medical College Principal Sridevi, RMO Dr. Padmaja, Academic Vice-Principal Dr. Subramaniam, Administration Assistant Professor Dr. Saujanya Kumar, and senior officials were present.