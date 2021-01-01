Andhra Pradesh

Stone for ESI hospital to be laid this month in E. Godavari

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Thursday said that Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar would lay the foundation for a 100-bedded Employees State Insurance (ESI) hospital in the city in the second week of January.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Bharat said that the existing building of the paper mill would be demolished for the construction of the multi-specialty ESI hospital, for which ₹97.98 crore had been sanctioned. It was expected to be completed within two years.

The State government had sent a proposal to the Central government for another ESI hospital at Gowripatnam village in West Godavari district, where a five-acre site had been identified.

Sports complex

Mr. Bharat said the State government had finalised a 12.91-acre site opposite the Central Prison for the recently sanctioned medical college in the city.

“The Sports Authority of India has sanctioned a sports complex, with a grant of ₹12 crore under the Centre of Excellence initiative of the Khelo India national programme which will come up on Nannaya University campus here,” said Mr. Bharat. A proposal had been readied for laying roads to a length of 123 km in E. Godavari and 75 km in W. Godavari district, he said.

