Stone for ESI hospital to be laid this month in E. Godavari

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Thursday said that Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar would lay the foundation for a 100-bedded Employees State Insurance (ESI) hospital in the city in the second week of January.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Bharat said that the existing building of the paper mill would be demolished for the construction of the multi-specialty ESI hospital, for which ₹97.98 crore had been sanctioned. It was expected to be completed within two years.
The State government had sent a proposal to the Central government for another ESI hospital at Gowripatnam village in West Godavari district, where a five-acre site had been identified.
Sports complex
Mr. Bharat said the State government had finalised a 12.91-acre site opposite the Central Prison for the recently sanctioned medical college in the city.
“The Sports Authority of India has sanctioned a sports complex, with a grant of ₹12 crore under the Centre of Excellence initiative of the Khelo India national programme which will come up on Nannaya University campus here,” said Mr. Bharat. A proposal had been readied for laying roads to a length of 123 km in E. Godavari and 75 km in W. Godavari district, he said.
