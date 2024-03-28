Stolen two-wheelers worth ₹20 lakh seized from habitual offender in Krishna district

March 28, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THOTLAVALLUR

The Thotlavallur police have arrested a habitual offender on charges of stealing 37 two-wheelers from various places in Andhra Pradesh and recovered motorcycles worth ₹20 lakh.

The accused, identified as B. Subba Rao, hailing from Yenamalakuduru village in Krishna district, allegedly committed thefts in NTR, Eluru, Bapatla, Krishna and Guntur districts, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi told the media at Thotlavallur police station on March 28 (Thursday).

Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police Srikanth said that Circle Inspector M. Kishore Babu and Sub-inspector Viswanadh, during a vehicle checking drive on the Krishna river bund, arrested that the accused when he was trying to escape.

The police chased the accused and took him into custody. Investigation revealed that Subba Rao was allegedly involved in 31 cases.