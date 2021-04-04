Stolen lorry with 580 bags of rice recovered, four arrested

The Samisragudem police arrested four persons who allegedly drove away a rice-laden lorry parked at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown, located at Kata Koteswaram village in the West Godavari district on March 17.

Disclosing this to the newsmen here on Saturday, Kovvur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinath said special teams had been formed with Nidadavole, Chagallu and Samisragudem police to detect the case.

On a tip-off, a team arrested M. Satyanarayana, M. Raju, K. Anand Babu and Ch. Madhu Babu, natives of West Godavari district, at a rice mill on the outskirts of Samisragudem village on Saturday.

Police recovered the lorry, 580 rice bags, ₹3.80 lakh cash, all valued about Rs.22.82 lakh, the DSP said. The accused along with the seized material would be produced in Nidadavole court, Mr. Srinath said.